‘I cannot wait to represent the nation on the big stage,’ says Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Forward Sunelita Toppo

Sunelita Toppo is part of the squad that will take part in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 later this month







New Delhi: Sunelita Toppo, the 16-year-old sensation who has been turning heads for a while, is set to play as a forward for India in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, which will take place in Santiago, Chile. She is thrilled to have the chance to showcase her skills on the world stage.