World hockey can add to Wallace viral with new media rights strategy

By Rod Gilmour





Felice Albers celebrates Netherlands' magical third goal in the 2022 World Cup PIC: Worldsportpics/ FIH



World hockey labelled it as the “best hockey streaming experience ever”. And there’s no doubting that the lifting of the dreaded geo-blocking is a shot in the arm for the sport, meaning that fans can watch matches from anywhere in the world (providing you have purchased an FIH+ pass on its Watch.Hockey channel).