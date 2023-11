Day 8 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B)





Kovilpatti: Day 8 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B) witnessed Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy and SAIL Hockey Academy emerge victorious in their respective Sub Junior games. Meanwhile, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Hubli Hockey Academy register wins in their respective Junior category matches.