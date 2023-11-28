Defending champions Haryana to face Punjab in the final

K. Keerthivasan





Harmanpreet Singh (No.13) of Punjab in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R



Defending champion Haryana reached its second straight final with a 4-2 victory over Tamil Nadu through a shoot-out to set up a summit clash with Punjab at the 13th Senior National men’s hockey championship on Monday.



