Hockey India names 39-member core group for Men's National Coaching Camp

The Asian Games Champions return to SAI Bengaluru on 29th November ahead of their preparations for Spanish assignment







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday named a 39-member core group for the Men's National Coaching Camp that begins on 29th November 2023 at SAI Bengaluru. The Asian Games Champions will prepare for their upcoming assignment in Spain where they will take on Germany, France, Belgium and the hosts Spain in a 5 Nation Tournament starting 15th December 2023 in Valencia.