SA Indoor Hockey Names Formidable Squad for Inaugural Nkosi Cup

Lonwabo M





Women’s Indoor Head Coach AJ Spieringshoek names a formidable Team SA for the inaugural Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup in another opportunity to expand the SA player pool in Cape Town from 15-19 December, 2023. Photo: Supplied



As Team SA looks ahead to the inaugural Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup, a formidable and highly experienced squad has been announced to do battle on home soil in Cape Town from 15-19 December, 2023.