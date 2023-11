South African Indoor Hockey Men Set to Shine at Nkosi Cup





Returning to their home turf for the first time since their historic Quarter Final appearance at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, the South African Indoor Hockey Men are primed for action. Fueled by Tops at SPAR, they’re geared up to take on Namibia and the USA in the inaugural Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup, igniting the indoor hockey fervour in Cape Town.