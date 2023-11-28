FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup: Past Final Standings

By Tariq Ali



The tenth edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup to be held Santiago, Chile form 29 November to 10 December, 2023.







16 teams are participating in the event divided into four pools:

Pool A: Australia, Chile, Netherlands and South Africa

Pool B: Argentina, South Korea, Spain and Zimbabwe

Pool C: Belgium, Canada, Germany and India

Pool D: England, Japan, New Zealand and United States



The following are the final standings of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup of the past editions:



1. Ottawa, Canada, 1989

1 West Germany 2 South Korea 3 Soviet Union 4 Netherlands 5 China 6 Argentina 7 Canada 8 England 9 New Zealand 10 United States 11 Chile 12 Zimbabwe



2. Terrassa, Spain, 1993

1 Argentina 2 Australia 3 Germany 4 South Korea 5 Netherlands 6 China 7 Spain 8 Canada 9 England 10 Kenya 11 Scotland 12 Trinidad and Tobago



3. Seongnam, South Korea, 1997

1 Netherlands 2 Australia 3 Argentina 4 Germany 5 South Korea 6 South Africa 7 England 8 China 9 Spain 10 Ukraine 11 Canada 12 United States



4. Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2001

1 South Korea 2 Argentina 3 Australia 4 Netherlands 5 New Zealand 6 South Africa 7 Germany 8 England 9 India 10 Spain 11 Wales 12 Chile 13 Canada 14 United States 15 Russia



5. Santiago, Chile, 2005

1 South Korea 2 Germany 3 Netherlands 4 Australia 5 Argentina 6 Spain 7 United States 8 South Africa 9 England 10 Chile 11 India 12 Scotland 13 China 14 Belarus 15 Canada 16 Zimbabwe



6. Boston, United States, 2009

1 Netherlands 2 Argentina 3 South Korea 4 England 5 Australia 6 Germany 7 China 8 United States 9 India 10 New Zealand 11 South Africa 12 Chile 13 Spain 14 France 15 Belarus 16 Lithuania



7. Monchengladbach, Germany, 2013

1 Netherlands 2 Argentina 3 India 4 England 5 Spain 6 Australia 7 United States 8 South Africa 9 New Zealand 10 Germany 11 South Korea 12 China 13 Belgium 14 Canada 15 Russia 16 Ghana



8. Santiago, Chile, 2016

1 Argentina 2 Netherlands 3 Australia 4 Spain 5 Germany 6 Belgium 7 England 8 United States 9 Japan 10 China 11 Chile 12 South Korea 13 New Zealand 14 South Africa 15 France 16 Zimbabwe



9. Potchefstroom, South Africa, 2022

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 India 5 Argentina 6 South Korea 7 South Africa 8 United States 9 Ireland 10 Austria 11 Malaysia 12 Zimbabwe 13 Uruguay 14 Wales 15 Canada