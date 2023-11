Guatemala, from a group of friends idea to hosting a Central American Hockey 5 Championship





We know that this sport of stick and ball began, like many others, in England. But the story of how the activity spread to every corner of America is different. Guatemala is one of the countries in the Federation that, less than two decades ago, began to give more prominence to the discipline. The reason behind it originates from the idea of a group of friends, including the current president of the National Association.