Germany Claim 2-0 Series Win against SA Women’s Hockey in Cape Town

Selina Munsamy





South African Women’s Hockey team played with distinction but narrowly lost the second and final test match against world no.5 Germany at SACS in Newlands, Cape Town, on Sunday morning, as the Road to Paris campaign swings into gear. Photo: SAHA / Ray Chaplin



South African Women’s Hockey team took to the turf one last time for the final test match against Germany in a tightly-contested tie played at SACS in Newlands, Cape Town, on Sunday 26 November.