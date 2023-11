Sam Lane, Modest Top Scorer of OR



Sam Lane in action on behalf of the Oranje Rood during the previous season, when he scored sixteen times in the Premier League. Photo: Willem Vernes



With his fourteenth and fifteenth competition goals of this season, Sam Lane (26) was again of great value for the Oranje-Rood on Sunday. Partly thanks to the top form of the New Zealand striker, the Eindhoven team won 3-2 against Den Bosch and started the long hibernation as leaders in the Tulp Hoofdklasse.