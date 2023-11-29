‘Hockey India's relentless efforts in enhancing the game standards are commendable,’ says Hockey Punjab Captain Harmanpreet Singh after winning the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023

Harmanpreet also hailed the competitive edge prevalent in the domestic hockey scene in India







New Delhi: The conclusion of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 on Tuesday brought forth a captivating showdown, leaving Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain and Hockey Punjab Skipper Harmanpreet Singh brimming with admiration for the exceptional standard of the tournament. Steering the victorious team, Hockey Punjab, Harmanpreet expressed profound praise for the tournament's high standards following their well-fought shootout victory against Hockey Haryana in the title-deciding clash, which came after the game was tied at 2-2 (9-8 SO) at the end of regulation time.



