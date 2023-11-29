Four German Hockey Players Nominated for the Most Valuable Individual Award in Hockey

Once a year, the world association FIH (International Hockey Federation) presents the “FIH Hockey Star Awards” to the best female hockey player, the best female goalkeeper and the best goalkeeper in the world. German national hockey players were nominated in all four categories. Julia Sonntag (national goalkeeper), Sonja Zimmermann (national team captain), Jean-Paul Danneberg (national goalkeeper) and Niklas Wellen (national player) made it into the last five in their category. On December 19, 2023, the FIH will announce the world goalkeeper and player of the year. Fans can still vote for their players of the year until December 11, 2023 and help the German national players win the most valuable individual award in hockey.



