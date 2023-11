Rohan Bhuhi set to become first Asian to play for GB Hockey for 23 years

By Rod Gilmour





Rohan Bhuhi has been an everpresent in the GB junior system PIC: GB Hockey



Rohan Bhuhi is set to become the first Sikh to play for Great Britain men for nearly 24 years after he was called up for next week’s FIH Pro League season opener in Argentina.