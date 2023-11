Safeguarding the Future: FIH appoints Event Safeguarding Officers for the upcoming Junior World Cups





In a groundbreaking move to enhance the safety and well-being of athletes, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is set to introduce an onsite Event Safeguarding Officers for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cups. This pioneering initiative, a first in the history of FIH events, aims to create a secure and nurturing environment for young hockey talents as they showcase their skills on the global stage.