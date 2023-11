Germany eye seventh Junior World Cup crown in KL

By Aftar Singh





German players celebrate their victory at the SoJC in Johor Baru last month. PIC COURTESY OF SOJC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been a good hunting ground for the German hockey team.And Germany hopes to land their seventh Junior World Cup (JWC) crown when the tournament starts at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Dec 5.