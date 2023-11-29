FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup - Records

By Tariq Ali
The tenth edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 to be held in Santiago, Chile form 29 November to 10 December, 2023
The following are the records of the event
Top four positions
Teams--Gold--Silver-Bronze-4th
NED---------4---------1--------1----------2
ARG---------2---------3--------1----------0
KOR---------2---------1---------1----------1
GER---------1---------2---------1----------1
AUS---------0---------2---------2----------1
ENG---------0---------0---------1----------2
IND----------0---------0---------1----------1
SOV---------0---------0---------1----------0
ESP----------0--------0----------0----------1
Highest Scores of the Match
NED 18-0 ZIM, Potchefstroom, 2022
NED 16-0 ZIM, Ottawa, 1989
NED 16-0ZIM, Santiago, 2016
ARG 15-0 USA, Seongnam, 1997
USA 14-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2005
KOR 13-0 ZIM, Ottawa, 1989
NED 13-0 USA, Seongnam, 1997
NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2005
ENG 13-0 USA, Santiago, 2005
NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 201612-0 ZIM, Ottawa, 1989
NED 12-0 ZIM, Ottawa, 1989
Most Individual Goals in a Match
5 goals - Maartje Paumen - NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2005
5 goals - Zhao Yudiao - CHN 8-2 USA, Boston, 2009
5 goals - Frederique Matla - NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2016
5 goals - Jip Dicke - NED 18-0 Potchefstroom, 2022
Most Individual Goals in an Edition
15 goals - Maartje Paumen (Netherlands), Santiago, 2005
14 goals - Wang Jiuyan (China) , Seongnam, 1997
14 goals - Lieke van Wijk (Netherlands), Monchengladbach, 2013
13 goals - Jip Dicke (Netherlands), Potchefstroom, 2022
12 goals - Kim Yun-Me (South Korea) , Buenos Aires, 2001
12 goals - Zhao Yudiao (China), Boston, 2009
12 goals - Frederique Matla (Netherlands), Santiago, 2016