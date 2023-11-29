FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup - Records

By Tariq Ali



The tenth edition of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 to be held in Santiago, Chile form 29 November to 10 December, 2023







The following are the records of the event

Top four positions

Teams--Gold--Silver-Bronze-4th

NED---------4---------1--------1----------2

ARG---------2---------3--------1----------0

KOR---------2---------1---------1----------1

GER---------1---------2---------1----------1

AUS---------0---------2---------2----------1

ENG---------0---------0---------1----------2

IND----------0---------0---------1----------1

SOV---------0---------0---------1----------0

ESP----------0--------0----------0----------1



Highest Scores of the Match

NED 18-0 ZIM, Potchefstroom, 2022

NED 16-0 ZIM, Ottawa, 1989

NED 16-0ZIM, Santiago, 2016

ARG 15-0 USA, Seongnam, 1997

USA 14-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2005

KOR 13-0 ZIM, Ottawa, 1989

NED 13-0 USA, Seongnam, 1997

NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2005

ENG 13-0 USA, Santiago, 2005

NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 201612-0 ZIM, Ottawa, 1989

NED 12-0 ZIM, Ottawa, 1989



Most Individual Goals in a Match

5 goals - Maartje Paumen - NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2005

5 goals - Zhao Yudiao - CHN 8-2 USA, Boston, 2009

5 goals - Frederique Matla - NED 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2016

5 goals - Jip Dicke - NED 18-0 Potchefstroom, 2022



Most Individual Goals in an Edition

15 goals - Maartje Paumen (Netherlands), Santiago, 2005

14 goals - Wang Jiuyan (China) , Seongnam, 1997

14 goals - Lieke van Wijk (Netherlands), Monchengladbach, 2013

13 goals - Jip Dicke (Netherlands), Potchefstroom, 2022

12 goals - Kim Yun-Me (South Korea) , Buenos Aires, 2001

12 goals - Zhao Yudiao (China), Boston, 2009

12 goals - Frederique Matla (Netherlands), Santiago, 2016