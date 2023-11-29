India at FIH Women's Junior World Cup: A Brief History

Reserved for players below 21 years old, the Netherlands is the most successful team in the tournament. The peak of India's performance was in the 2013 edition, where they won a bronze medal.



By Navneet Oberoi





Indian goalkeeper in action during the team's bronze medal-winning performance at the 2013 edition of the FIH Women's Junior World Cup.



Months after securing their inaugural title in the Women's Junior Asia Cup, India aims for another podium finish at the 2023 FIH Women's Junior World Cup starting in Santiago, Chile. Led by Preeti, India kicks off their campaign on November 29 against Canada.



