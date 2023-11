Indian women hockey have a chequered journey at Junior World Cup





In 1989, the Indian Women Hockey Federation organized Junior Asia Cup in Delhi with a prime motive of qualifying for the year’s and the first-ever Junior World Cup. Having lost the semifinal, it failed to achieve the motive. It took another 12 years for it to qualify. India for the first time took part in the Junior World Cup in 2001 when the field was expanded to 16 from hitherto 12.