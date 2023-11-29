Preview: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team gears up to face Canada in their FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 opener

Indian team will take on Canada on Wednesday in Santiago, Chile







New Delhi: As the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 ignites anticipation, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team gears up for a thrilling opener against Canada on the 29th November in Santiago, Chile. Eager to make their mark after securing a commendable 4th place in the 2022 edition, India stands poised to commence their journey in Pool C, a challenging group that includes 2022 runners-up Germany, Belgium, and their first opponents, Canada.



