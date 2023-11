Pakistan squad confirmed for Junior Hockey World Cup next month

Leading the team will be forward Abdul Hanan Shahid, with Dutch-origin Roelant Oltmans at the helm as head coach





The Netherlands, New Zealand and Belgium are included in Pakistan's group - PHF



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has revealed the 20-member squad set to compete in the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, scheduled from 5th to 16th December 2023 at Malaysia National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.