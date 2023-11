The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023 Kicks Off



Photo: SA Hockey on Instagram



The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023 begins overnight tonight with all 12 teams in action on opening day, as South Africa opens it’s Pool A campaign against hosts Chile at 01h30 (CAT) on Pitch 1 of the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional, in the Ñuñoa Metropolitan Region in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday, 29 November, 2023.