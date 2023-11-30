India opened campaign with a dozen goals against Canada

By Tariq Ali



Indian women's junior hockey team recorded their highest score 12-0 against Canada in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup at Santiago, Chile, 2023 overshadowed their previous highest score 10-1 against Russia at Monchengladbach, 2013.







India scored 12-0 against Canada, during the course of the match, three players scored hat tricks Annu 3, Mumtaz Khan 4 and Deepika Soreng 3 goals. This is only the third instance when three players scored hat tricks in a match in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup history.



ENG 13-0 ZIM, Santiago, 2005

(Hayley Brown 3, Alex Danson 3, Julie Hope 3)



NED 18-0 ZIM, Potchefstroom, 2022

(Jip Dicke 5, Noor Omrani 3, Maria Steensma 3)



IND 12-0 CAN, Santiago, 2023

(Annu 3, Mumtaz Khan 4, Deepika Soreng 3).