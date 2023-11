Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team secures 12-0 win against Canada in their FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 opener

Annu, Dipi Monika Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, and Neelam netted goals for India







Santiago: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team made a resounding start to their FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 campaign by securing a commanding 12-0 victory against Canada in their opening match of the tournament held in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday.