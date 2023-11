Korea, India, and Belgium pick up big wins on Day 1 of the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup 2023





Lausanne, Switzerland: The FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked off in style with wins for Korea, India, Argentina, Belgium, and hosts Chile. The Day 1 of the World Cup was a mixed affair with three one-sided matches and three edge-of-the-seat thrillers.