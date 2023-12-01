Hockey Senior Nationals 2023: A breeding ground for young Indian talents

At the Senior Nationals, 31 players from the national team’s core group participated for the first time in four years and the the Indian men’s hockey brains trust was on the lookout for promising players.



K. Keerthivasan





All smiles: Punjab beat defending champion Haryana in a penalty shootout to win the title in the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam



India and Punjab captain Harmanpreet Singh embraced seven-year-old Raghuveer with warmth. The young boy had patiently awaited the conclusion of the marathon final between Punjab and Haryana, where the former emerged victorious with a 9-8 win on penalties in the recent Hockey India 13th Senior National Men’s Championship held in Chennai. Raghuveer sought Harmanpreet’s autograph and presented him with a thoughtful gift after the match.



