Inaugural Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup Announces Fixtures for Men’s and Women’s Indoor Hockey





The stage is set for an exhilarating display of indoor hockey prowess as the inaugural Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup gears up to kick off from December 15th to 19th, 2023. Hosted at the prestigious Wynberg Military Sports Stadium, this tournament promises five days of electrifying matches showcasing top-tier talent from across the globe.