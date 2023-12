Fook Loke expects Young Tigers to roar at JWC

By Aftar Singh





Datuk Poon Fook Loke (in black) giving a pep talk to the national junior team at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Legend Datuk Poon Fook Loke believes that Malaysia can create history in the Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil from Dec 5-16.