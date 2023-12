Argentina coach looks beyond past heroics

Gilardi will be banking on five players from 2021 to lead his team's charge when they play Australia on Dec 5.



By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Argentina do not believe in history, and coach Juan Gilardi has placed his 2021 Junior World Cup gold medal in the annals of history, as he sees the Dec 5-16 tournament in Kuala Lumpur dotted with possible champions.