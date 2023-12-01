Glen Hills hockey player nets World Cup dream

Tatum Kroutz is hoping to shine for the National U21 Team at the Junior Women’s World Cup starting this month.





Tatum Kroutz keeps the ball away from KZN Raiders player Charne Maddocks at the Hockey Inter-Provincial Tournament (IPT) earlier this year. Tatum is a member of the SA U21 team travelling to Chile for the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.



GLEN Hills resident Tatum Kroutz is ready to give it her all for the South African U21 Team at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Junior Women’s World Cup starting this month.



