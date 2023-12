Netherlands shows title credentials in defeating South Africa





Netherlands came into the tournament with a high degree of favour in the corner. They came into this game looking slightly less perfect as they were held to a 2-2 draw in their opening game against Australia. For South Africa it was frustration in opening game as large spells of good had no end product and the teams ultimately started with a 1-0 defeat to Chile. It was going to be an incredibly tough for the African champions taking on a country that had made every finals since 2009.