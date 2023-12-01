 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



Belgium girls created a record

By Tariq Ali

Belgium women's junior hockey team defeated Germany women's hockey team by 6-0 in the tenth FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 in Santiago, Chile.


For the Belgium team two players scored  hat tricks (Astrid Bonami 3 goals and Louise Dewaet 3 goals) in such a lowest team score 6-0.

This is perhaps the lowest team score to include two hat tricks in the women's junior hockey events, see details below:

Belgium 6-0 Germany, Santiago, 2023
(FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup)
Astrid Bonami 3 goals and Louise Dewaet 3 goals

Mexico 7-0 Barbados, Mexico City, 2008
(Pan American Women's Junior Hockey Cup)
J Ahidee Castillo 3 goals and Michel Navarro 3 goals 