Belgium girls created a record

By Tariq Ali



Belgium women's junior hockey team defeated Germany women's hockey team by 6-0 in the tenth FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 in Santiago, Chile.







For the Belgium team two players scored hat tricks (Astrid Bonami 3 goals and Louise Dewaet 3 goals) in such a lowest team score 6-0.



This is perhaps the lowest team score to include two hat tricks in the women's junior hockey events, see details below:



Belgium 6-0 Germany, Santiago, 2023

(FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup)

Astrid Bonami 3 goals and Louise Dewaet 3 goals



Mexico 7-0 Barbados, Mexico City, 2008

(Pan American Women's Junior Hockey Cup)

J Ahidee Castillo 3 goals and Michel Navarro 3 goals