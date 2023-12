U-21 USWNT Kicks Off FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup with Win Over Japan



WorldSportPics



SANTIAGO, Chile – In their first match of the 2023 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, the No. 5 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team opened up pool play with a battle against No. 15 Japan. Off two back-to-back goals from Charly Bruder (Malvern, Pa.) in the second quarter, the Junior Eagles secured a 2-1 victory.