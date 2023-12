'JWC's National Hockey Stadium better than Paris Olympic venue'

By Jugjet Singh





The head coaches of France and New Zealand were left awestruck by the sheer size of the National Hockey Stadium and its international standard pitch following a friendly match today. - NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



