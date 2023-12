Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team leaves for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023

The Indian Colts will commence their campaign against Korea on 5th December







Bangalore: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team left today from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, to participate in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, which will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 5th December to 16th December.