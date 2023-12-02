‘I worried if I’d be the same hockey player’: How positives can be found in tough situations

TILLY BUTERWORTH is playing at the Junior Hockey World Cup with England women. Here, she writes an honest assessment of the journey back from injury





Repton, UoN and England U21's Tilly Butterworth



Within the sporting world there is much focus on the highs and lows. As hockey players we experience the celebrations; like coming back from 3-0 down to win, as well as the dramas, such as losing to an opposition who scored from a penalty corner just before the final whistle. These emotions can be unlike any others we will experience in life, and we always wish to relive and remember them.



