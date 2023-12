Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team goes down 3-4 against Germany in a thrilling game at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023





Santiago: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team put up a solid show in their second game of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 but the runners-up of the last edition of the elite tournament, Germany, came from behind to register a 4-3 victory in a thrilling match played in Santiago, Chile, on Friday.