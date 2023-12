U-21 USWNT Bested by No. 4 England in Second Match at FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup



SANTIAGO, Chile – A two goal lead was not enough for the No. 5 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team when they faced No. 4 England in their second pool play match of the 2023 International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. With five unanswered goals, England came away with a 5-2 victory over the Junior Eagles.