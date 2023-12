Preview: 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone A)

10 teams will participate in the Junior category while 8 teams will participate in the Sub Junior category



New Delhi: After the successful completion of the matches in Zone B in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu in November, the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone A) is set to begin on 3rd December at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in New Delhi.