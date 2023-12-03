Junior Hockey World Cup: Five Dar Academy Players in Pakistan Team

By Ijaz Chaudhry



FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia starts on December 5.







Once again, Pakistan's premier hockey nursery, Dar Hockey Academy has good representation. Five academy boys have won selection in the Pakistan team for this Junior World Cup.



Dar HA recruits players from all over the country.



The selected boys are Sufyan Khan (Bannu), Rao Aqueel (Khanewal), Murtaza Yaqoob (Lahore), Abdul Rehman (Kot Radha Kishan, district Kasur) and Ali Murtaza (Bahawalpur)



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info