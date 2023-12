Andywalfian wants to make his parents proud in JWC

By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Defender Andywalfian Jeffrynus is in upbeat mood for his first Junior World Cup, which begins on Tuesday at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.