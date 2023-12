Team SA End Junior Hockey World Cup Pool Stage Without a Win



Photo: Hockey SA



South Africa finished their third and final FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup 2023 Pool A fixture overnight on Saturday, going down 4-0 to Australia to end the round-robin phase winless, and with three loses in three matches, South Africa finished at the bottom of Pool A, having conceded 11 goals without breaching the defence of any of their pool competitors.