Echoes of a heartbreak

Women’s Junior World Cup: India all but out after 2-3 loss to Belgium





Two consecutive losses, first to Germany and then Belgium, put paid to India’s hopes of advancing from the pool stage. photos: Hi, FIH



Annu’s brace went in vain as India lost 2-3 to Belgium in a closely-contested Pool C match to slump to their second consecutive defeat in the FIH Junior World Cup here today.