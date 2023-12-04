Indoor Hockey on the up in New Zealand





New Zealand’s Indoor Hockey programme has been earning its place in administration folklore over recent months. A men’s and women’s team attended the FIH sanctioned Sultan Nazrin Shah Cup Men’s International Indoor Hockey Tournament and Tuanku Zara Cup Women’s International Indoor Hockey Tournament in Malaysia. We also saw the first of three national events, The NZ Open took place in Levin, November, and is to be closely followed by a Master’s tournament and U18 Tournament at the same venue. On top of that preparations are underway to send U21 National teams to the Australian champs in early January 2024.



