Preview: Confident India eye winning start against Asian rivals Korea at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

India will take on Korea in their opening Pool C match on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur







Kuala Lumpur: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will look to kick off their FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 campaign with a victory when they take on their Asian counterparts, Korea, in the first match in Pool C at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.