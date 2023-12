Hardworking Alfarico perseveres amid hardship

By Aftar Singh





Member of the Malaysian hockey team competing in the Junior World Cup (JWC) Alfarico Lance Liau Jr. -PIC CREDIT: INSTAGRAM/ALFARICOJR



KUALA LUMPUR: For some players, the training allowance given to them is just pocket money and spent without much thought. For Alfarico Lance Liau Jr, it is used to ease his family's hardship.