Go get goals as they will make a difference in case of draw

By Jugjet Singh





National junior hockey player in action against India during a friendly match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/IHSAN KHM



KUALA LUMPUR: The question is not if Malaysia can beat Chile, but how many goals can coach Amin Rahim's boys score in their opening Junior World Cup Group A match at the National Hockey Stadium tomorrow.