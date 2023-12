U-21 USWNT Defeat New Zealand, Fall Short of Top Two Finish in Pool at JWC





WorldSportPics



SANTIAGO, Chile – The final pool play match for Pool D in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup was a thrilling one between the No. 5 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and No. 12 New Zealand. Needing a five-goal win to finish in the top half of their pool, the Junior Eagles just fell short with a 6-2 victory. Player of the Match Abby Tamer (Whitmore Lake, Mich.) tallied three goals in the high-scoring affair.