England, Japan, Spain, and Argentina qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023





Lausanne, Switzerland: The last day of the league stage matches at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 had a few twists and turns. While the United States couldn’t qualify for the quarterfinals even after winning by a 6-2 margin against New Zealand, England made their way into the top 8 although they lost to Japan 1-4.