African Masters’ Invitational towards Hockey World Cup

Masters’ hockey was the theme of the weekend at the Morningside Country Club.



Lebogang Tlou





M45 player Kevin Rom (background) watches on with appreciation as his teammate Glynn Zeederberg (white) challenges M50 player Sean Mulligan (green). Photos: Lebogang Tlou



The Morningside Country Club (MCC) in Sandton became a hub of masters’ hockey activity from November 23 – 26.